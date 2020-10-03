Olen Wesley Pace
Gepp, Arkansas - Olen Wesley Pace of Gepp, Arkansas, passed away October 1, 2020, in Gepp, Arkansas at the age of 64. He was born February 18, 1956, in Tryon, North Carolina, the son of J.B. and Charlene Wooten Pace. He married Jennifer Hall on April 18, 1994, in Sevierville, Tennessee, and was a construction worker. Olen lived in Gepp since moving from Saluda, North Carolina in 2002. He was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Saluda, North Carolina, and attended the East Oakland Baptist Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, and working on equipment. Olen is survived by his wife, Jennifer Pace of Gepp, AR; two sons, Zach (Kelly) Pace of Saluda, NC, and Wyatt Pace of Houston, TX, two daughters, Jennifer (Chad) Pace-Dickenson of Hendersonville, NC, and Callie Pace of Gepp, AR; brother, Curtis Pace; and five sisters, Linda Hunter, Gwen Garren, Margaret Morgan, Melia Bradley, and Anita Hoots. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Monday, October 5, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral and Cremation Services. A Graveside Service for Olen will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Custer-Herron Cemetery, with Reverend Van Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Custer-Herron Cemetery, Henderson, Arkansas. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
