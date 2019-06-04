|
|
Opal Anita Woolf Perryman
Calico Rock - Opal Anita Woolf Perryman was born in Greenway, Arkansas on March 16, 1932 to the late James and Anna Erin Woolf. She passed away on Sunday June 2, 2019 at the age of 87 years and 78 days. She was married to Reed Mack Perryman on May 28, 1953. She was a long-time resident of Calico Rock, Arkansas, where she has served in many community improvement projects. She was very proud of her efforts to organize the Rainbow Childcare Center and the Girl Scout troop. Anita was a faithful member for over sixty years in the Calico Rock Cumberland Presbyterian Church were she was an ordained elder and was active in the women's ministry.
Leaving behind to mourn her passing are her husband of 66 years: Reed; one son: Steven (Sandye) of Rogersville, Missouri; one daughter: Brenda Ward (Jack) of Springdale, Arkansas; three grandchildren: Sara Floyd (Justin), Ross Ward (Leah) and Sam Perryman; three great grandchildren: Molly Floyd, Nathan Floyd and Ruby Ward; several nieces and nephews; special friends: Don and Maxine Stecks, Gene Lockie and Frances Fountain. Anita was preceded in death by six brothers: Ghuyrane, Clois, Eugene, James Dudley, Willard and Charles Woolf; three sisters: Cora Jackson, Ruth Williams and Martha Madison; one sister-in-law: Janise Cromer.
Funeral service will be held at the Calico Rock Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 with Rev. Jason Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery under the direction of Eddie's Family Funeral Home in Calico Rock. Visitation will be held at the church fellowship hall after the burial service until 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Calico Rock Cumberland Presbyterian Church Women's Ministry, P.O. Box 315, Calico Rock, Arkansas. Pallbearers: Ross Ward, Justin Floyd, Vance Madison, Jim Woolf, Howard Jeffery and Randy Webb.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 4, 2019