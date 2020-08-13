Oscar N. Morris



Webb City, MO - Oscar N. Morris, of Webb City, Missouri, passed away August 9th at the age of 90. Oscar was born in Baxter County, Arkansas, on November 11th of 1929 to Elige Theodore Morris and Mildred Rogers.



As a child, Oscar was raised in the hills of the Ozarks, a founding member of "the barefoot gang" of children who knew and loved the beauty of the area. With his siblings—Austin, Lois, Bernie (Butch), Melba, and Carolyn—he grew up in a close family. Though he never lived in Baxter County as an adult, he loved and shared the memories of those times for the rest of his life.



Oscar served in the Korean War for 18 months, honorably discharged with the rank of a sergeant. After his discharge, he moved to Wichita, where he renewed an acquaintance with a beautiful young lady, Wilma Thompson, from his hometown. They were married on June 28th, 1953. They both worked to achieve the goal of an engineering degree for Oscar.



After his graduation, Oscar worked for Fisher Industries in Marshalltown. In 1963, Oscar and Wilma and their two daughters moved to Webb City, Missouri, where Oscar began his long career with Cardinal Scales Manufacturing Company. Oscar was a licensed professional mechanical engineer and president of the Southwest Professional Engineering Society from 1975-1976. He also graduated from Missouri Southern State in 1975 with a business degree.



Oscar was a strong community supporter. He was on the Webb City Park Board when the Praying Hands were erected, he served for several years on the Webb City Personnel Board, he helped in the moving of the "Pillars of the Past" at Webb City High School and served on advisory committees, and he and Wilma attended numerous sporting events for their children and grandchildren.



Oscar's service to the Lord was his greatest endeavor. He served as an elder at the Leawood Village Church of Christ for 35 years until his death. With his wife, he ministered to many, always ready to listen and give kind words of advice.



Oscar's love of laughter and fun made being with him an adventure. He was famous for pranks and jokes, to which his family, co-workers, and friends can attest. He especially loved children, and they gravitated to him, sensing a kindred spirit. He devoted time to his immediate and extended family, always ready to organize a fishing or hunting trip, or a visit down home.



Oscar's wife Wilma passed away on June 24th, just short of 67 years of marriage. They raised two daughters, Kathy Gray (Jerry) and Karen Talbott (Drew): grandchildren Lindsay Rice (Dan), Matt Jones, Karli Godwin (Scott), Alex Talbott (Jamie), Jerrod Gray (Mary), Gordon Gray (Melissa), and Jessica Hinderliter (Frank). They were blessed with 14 great-grandchildren: Tatum, Dalton, Maddox, Kate, Elle, Brooks, Jackson, James, Jensen, Logan, Owen, Treyton, Devin, and Erin.



Contributions may be made to the Morris Family Scholarship Fund care of WC R-7 School Foundation.



Funeral services have been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Mason-Woodard Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.



