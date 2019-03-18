Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gassville Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Gassville Baptist Church
Mountain Home - Oty Lavon Scalise, age 44, of Mountain Home, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was born on January 01, 1975 to Oty Scalise and Ruth Maxwell in Amarillo, Texas.

Oty was an avid outdoorsman spending as much time as he could outside camping, with his family, horseback riding, or going to soccer practice and games with his children. He worked at Ranger Boats in Flippin for 4 years and spent 7 years of his life in the National Guard achieving the rank Specialist. He and his family are members of the Gassville Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife: Melissa Scalise of the home; son: Jason Scalise; daughter: Cianna Scalise; parents: Oty (Karen) Scalise and Ruth Maxwell; brothers: Mathew (Vicki) Scalise, Chris Scalise, Bryan (Christy) Scalise; sisters: Becky (Chris) Wade, Alisa (Josh) Maas, and Rachel (Joseph) Flores; many nieces and nephews. He preceded in death by his mothers parents: Jerry and Beatrice Hamby; fathers parents: Otis and Becky Scalise; Great-grandparents: Rufus and Mary Ruth Jones.

A visitation will be held Gassville Baptist Church on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 6-8 p.m… Funeral services will be held at Gassville Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2 p.m… Interment will be at Galatia cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 18, 2019
