Paige Leanne Parrett
Mountain Home - Paige Leanne Parrett of Mountain Home, AR passed from this life Monday, May 25, 2020 in Watts, OK. She was 28.
Paige was born August 18, 1991 in Fort Smith, AR to Gregory Dale and Krista Janelle (O'Dell) Parrett. She had lived in Mountain Home since 2008 moving from Fort Smith, AR. She graduated from Southside High School in Fort Smith, AR in 2008.
Paige was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Phyllis Parrett.
Survivors include her son Dyllan Gregory Plewka of Mountain Home, AR, her father Gregory Dale Parrett of Mountain Home, AR, her mother and step father Krista and Kenneth Waldron of Fairland, OK, 1 brother Morgan Matthew Parrett of Mountain Home, AR, maternal grandparents Chris and Susan O'Dell of Van Buren, AR and paternal grandfather Clifford Parrett of Mountain Home, AR.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been placed in the care of the Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, OK. Online condolences may be made at www.paulthomasfuneralhomes.com.
Mountain Home - Paige Leanne Parrett of Mountain Home, AR passed from this life Monday, May 25, 2020 in Watts, OK. She was 28.
Paige was born August 18, 1991 in Fort Smith, AR to Gregory Dale and Krista Janelle (O'Dell) Parrett. She had lived in Mountain Home since 2008 moving from Fort Smith, AR. She graduated from Southside High School in Fort Smith, AR in 2008.
Paige was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Phyllis Parrett.
Survivors include her son Dyllan Gregory Plewka of Mountain Home, AR, her father Gregory Dale Parrett of Mountain Home, AR, her mother and step father Krista and Kenneth Waldron of Fairland, OK, 1 brother Morgan Matthew Parrett of Mountain Home, AR, maternal grandparents Chris and Susan O'Dell of Van Buren, AR and paternal grandfather Clifford Parrett of Mountain Home, AR.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been placed in the care of the Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, OK. Online condolences may be made at www.paulthomasfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.