Patricia Ann Weber



A Funeral Service for Patricia A Weber of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Celebrant Heather Marsalis officiating.



Patricia passed away June 29, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born September 26, 1936, in St. Charles, Illinois, the daughter of Virgil and Lena Cooper. Shortly after graduating high school, she married Richard Vermaat and together they had three children. They moved to Mountain Home from Crete, Illinois, in 1979. In her younger years, she enjoyed quilting. After Richard passed away in 1997, she married Ronald Weber on April 2, 2002, in Kauai. She was a member of the Christ Community Church of Mountain Home. Most recently, Patricia enjoyed gardening, her animals, line dancing, spending time with her grandchildren, and was always fashionable.



Patricia is survived by her husband, Ronald Weber of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, Craig (Sandra) Vermaat of Gate City, VA, and Mark Vermaat of Astoria, OR; daughter, Laurie (JR) Kasinger of Mountain Home, AR; brother, Ray Cooper of Flippin, AR; two grandchildren, Emily Kasinger of Mountain Home, AR and Amy Kasinger of Rogers, AR; a great-granddaughter, Layla Bowers of Mountain Home, AR; and three step-daughters, Dorothy, Ronda, and Laura all of Wheaton, IL.



She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, and four brothers, Leroy, John, Phillip, and Bill Cooper.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Memorials may be made to Humane Society of North Central Arkansas.



Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 2 to July 3, 2019