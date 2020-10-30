Patricia Jane Lamb Couch
Flippin - Patricia Jane Lamb Couch of Flippin, Arkansas, passed away October 27, 2020, in Flippin, Arkansas at the age of 92. She was born on November 20, 1927, in Wilson County, Kansas, to parents William and Ida Lamb. She was the youngest of four children, including brother Phillip and sisters Barbara and Martha. She grew up on her family farm near Fredonia, Kansas, where from an early age she worked alongside her father, planting, harvesting, and caring for the animals. After graduating from Fredonia High School in 1945, she attended Baker University, where she earned her BA in education in 1949. She went to work for Osawatomie High School in Osawatomie, Kansas. While there, she met her husband-to-be, Earl (Bill) Couch on a blind date. She moved to Los Angeles, California, to attend the University of Southern California, where she received her master's degree in Occupational Therapy. Bill followed her to LA and they were married in 1954. In 1957, she became a mother to son Aaron, and in 1961 to daughter Anna. In order to maximize her time as a mother, Pat returned to teaching, working as a Junior High PE and English teacher at Hollenbeck Junior High School. Pat was a creative and engaging teacher, often identified by her students as their favorite teacher. After retiring, Pat and Bill moved to Flippin, Arkansas, to a beautiful place on the White River, where they enjoyed some of the best years of their lives. They welcomed children, grandchildren and friends to share time with them on the river. Pat made many deep and lasting friendships through her involvement in Christ by the Lake Lutheran Church, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the PEO Sisterhood. Pat died in her home, surrounded by family. She will be remembered for the qualities that made her a joy to know. She was a smart, strong, creative, resilient, generous and loving. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill. She is survived by her daughter, Anna Couch, her son Aaron Couch and daughter-in-law Melinda Wagner, and grandchildren Cailin Couch, Nathan Couch and Andrew Couch. Pat cherished her family as well as many dear friends.
A Graveside Service for Patricia will be 1:00, Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Fairview Cemetery, Flippin, Arkansas, with Pastor Sherman Gordius officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. The graveside service will be live-streamed; to view, visit www.kirbyandfamily.com
. Memorials may be made to Christ by the Lake Lutheran Church. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
