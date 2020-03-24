Patricia June Carter-Wearne



Mountain Home - On Friday, March 20, 2020, Patricia June Carter-Wearne, loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed away at 89. Pat was born on May 28, 1930, in Sarcoxie, MO, to Charles & Gladys (Henry) Dauray. She received a bachelor's in elementary education from Wichita State University in 1956 with a minor in psychology. She worked as a teacher. She married the late Donald E. Carter on January 2, 1951. She raised four daughters, Leslie, Jenae, Kelli, and Leigh Anne. Pat had a passion for art and tole painting spending summers in Destin, Florida, at Priscilla Hauser classes, and owning her own "Pat's Painting Parlor" in Cleveland, Mississippi. She loved being in an active role at St. Luke's Methodist Church. In 1977, the Carter family moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas, where Pat and Don ran their own business: Carter's Color Center. She later worked at the Mountain Home Wal-Mart and Carthage Wal-Mart until Donald's death. She was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church. After 66 years, she retired from Wal-Mart (15 years of service) and met the late Paul Wearne. They married on December 9, 2010, in Taney County in Missouri. She was in the church choir at Forsyth United Methodist Church.



Pat was preceded in death by her mother; father; both husbands, Donald and Paul; and two beautiful children, Leslie Chentnik and Jenae Carter. She is survived by her sister, Jo Wood of Texas; two children, Leigh Anne Carter-Gigliotti and Kelli (Michael) Camp of Mountain Home, AR. She is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins & friends.



Funeral Services will be held on at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with entombment in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas. It will be a private occasion, but in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Samaritan Society of Mountain Home. She made many friends and loved ones there. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2020