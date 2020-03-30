|
Patricia Lawrence
Mountain Home - Patricia A. (Manley) (Busche) Lawrence went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 25, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. She became a nurse in 1981 and worked in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Arkansas, retiring in 2017. She was a singer and songwriter, and sang bass in the choir at Twin Lakes Baptist Church and First Baptist Church. She is survived by her father, Eugene C. Manley; mother, Barbara L. Essig; five brothers, Tom Manley, Charles (Mary Beth) Essig, Emil "Jay" (Betty) Bubolz, Alfred Bubolz, and John Bubolz; sister, Clara Joens; son, Kurtis (Brenda) Lawrence; daughter, Jessica (Kris) Piccolo; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her birth mother, Nola Burgner; two brothers, James Bubolz and Robert Bubolz; and sister, Bonnie Bubolz. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Apr. 30, 2020