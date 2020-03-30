Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lawrence

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Lawrence Obituary
Patricia Lawrence

Mountain Home - Patricia A. (Manley) (Busche) Lawrence went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 25, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. She became a nurse in 1981 and worked in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Arkansas, retiring in 2017. She was a singer and songwriter, and sang bass in the choir at Twin Lakes Baptist Church and First Baptist Church. She is survived by her father, Eugene C. Manley; mother, Barbara L. Essig; five brothers, Tom Manley, Charles (Mary Beth) Essig, Emil "Jay" (Betty) Bubolz, Alfred Bubolz, and John Bubolz; sister, Clara Joens; son, Kurtis (Brenda) Lawrence; daughter, Jessica (Kris) Piccolo; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her birth mother, Nola Burgner; two brothers, James Bubolz and Robert Bubolz; and sister, Bonnie Bubolz. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now