Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Patricia St. Lawrence Obituary
Patricia St. Lawrence

Flippin -

Patricia Lynn St Lawrence passed away April 19, 2020, in Flippin, Arkansas at the age of 62. She was born August 15th, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois to Roy and Marilyn Hill.

The family moved to Arkansas in 1975 and Pat attended the University of Arkansas where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature. She was involved in the family business in Flippin, Arkansas, worked at Semahtronics in Flippin, and had recently retired. She played the piano and loved music, art, and animals.

She leaves behind her husband Steve St Lawrence of Flippin, Arkansas, her mother: Marilyn Hill of Flippin, Arkansas , her daughter: Leia (Nathan) Anderson of Shawnee, Kansas, her son: Nick Vandermast of Cotter, Arkansas, her daughter: Chloe Lawhead of Mountain Home, her stepson: Blaze Lawhead of Mountain Home Arkansas, her brother Tom (Shelly) Hill of Flippin Arkansas, and 2 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father Roy Hill.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please, if you have a story or a kind word to share, sign our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
