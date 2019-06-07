Patricia Wooldridge



Mountain Home - Patricia Wooldridge, age 85, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on June 2, 2019. Mrs. Wooldridge was born to parents Carl Junction and Lula (Bailey) Battin in Carl Junction, Missouri on March 3, 1934.



Patricia married Ralph H. Wooldridge Sr. in 1951, and moved to Mountain Home in 1961. She worked as a supervisor for 20 years at Mar-Bax shirt factory. She retired for 3 years until she decided to continue working once again for American Stitch Co. for another 18 years. Mrs. Wooldridge enjoyed spending time painting, working with ceramics, and garage sales.



Patricia is survived by one daughter, Barbara Qualls of Mountain Home; three sons, Carl Wayne (Penne) Wooldridge of Mountain Home, Marcus Wooldridge of Mountain Home, John (Faith) Wooldridge of Mountain Home; two sisters, Esther of California, Carla of Wisconsin; ten grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; one son, Ralph H. Wooldridge Jr.; one brother; and four sisters.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Roller Funeral Home at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Plant officiating.