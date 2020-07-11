Patrick McLean
Mountain Home - Patrick Michael McLean, 67, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1952, to the late George Byron and Helen Louise (Heim) McLean in Oak Park, Illinois. Pat moved to Mountain Home in 1967. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating, cross country motorcycle trips with his buddies and later with his sister, Mary, brother-in-law, Jim and spending summer vacations with Mary's family. He participated in any fundraiser involving bikes or cars for anyone in need. He was part of the annual toy run providing funds and toys for the Christmas wish program. He was District 16 President of A.B.A.T.E. (Arkansas Bikers Aimed toward Education). He was road captain for 10 years for "We can Make a Difference" benefit ride for the food bank of North Central Arkansas backpack program for disadvantaged school children. He spent much of his time building and working on cars and enjoyed being able to help his children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews offering them advice when asked. Pat worked for Kent Chevrolet for 40 years. For his 25th anniversary at Kent Chevrolet, he was gifted with a trip to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. He was always known as the "Fearless Leader." Pat was loved by all who knew and met him. He leaves behind his two children: Amy McLean of Gassville and Bobby McLean of Mountain Home; two sisters: Mary Brandt and husband, Jim, of St. Peter, Minnesota and Nancy Sheffield of Lockwood, New York; grandchildren: Hanna, Leah and Kendra McLean; niece and nephews: Garrett James Brandt (Angie), Skylar Layne Brandt (Mike Gill), Sevyron McLean Brandt; great niece and nephews: Sawyer, Camden and Piper Brandt; and his significant other, Dee Dee McCracken. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen McLean and brother George Robert McLean. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the local food bank. A Celebration of Pat's Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online Guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhome.com/mtnhome
