Patsy Hudson
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Patsy Ann Husdon, age 86, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020 in Mountain Home.
Patsy was born July 27, 1933 in Big Spring, Texas to the late Hollis and Thelma (Cramer) Neal. She had been employed as an LPN with Marion County Hospital and Nursing Home. She loved to garden and loved to cook for her family.
Mrs. Hudson is survived by her son Chris George of Houston, Texas; two daughters: Ann Rawlings of Mountain Home, Arkansas; Sherry Rigato of Sarasota, Florida; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Floyd Smart, and her second husband Elvan Hudson; and her two sisters: Bonnie Miller, and Jo Rowell.
Arrangements by Roller-Burns Funeral Home are private.
Memorials may be made to Cotter Church of Christ.
Memories of Patsy and words of comfort for her family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020