Patsy Meadows
Mountain Home - Mrs. Patsy Lee Meadows, age 73, of Mountain Home passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Mountain Home. She was born November 27, 1946 to Arnold and Goldie Geneva (Perry) Raulston.
Mrs. Meadows enjoyed time with family. She was a member of the Arkana Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Meadows worked many years as a Bank Auditor for the State of Arkansas.
Mrs. Meadows is survived by two nephews, Johnny Goforth (Donna) Gamaliel, Arkanas, Bennie Goforth of Arkana, two nieces, Vicky Friend (Bill) of Rae Valley, Janice Cooper of Arkana. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.
Graveside service will be 10:00AM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Arkana Cemetery with Pastor Keith Byrd officiating. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.