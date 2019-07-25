|
|
Patsy Raye Gardner
Mountain Home - Patsy Raye Gardner, a longtime resident of Mountain Home, passed away on the morning of July 23, 2019. She was born on July 30, 1930 in Mound City, MO, to the late Neil and Ona (Wilson) Lawrence. She married O.D. Gardner, the love of her life, on July 19, 1949 in Mountain Home and in 1967 they moved to the area from Kansas City, Missouri.
Patsy worked at Mar Bax Shirt Co. for many years, making countless friends along the way. At home, she was a great cook, always singing quietly in the kitchen with the voice of an angel. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The whole family loved spending time with her. She loved shopping, garage sales and country music.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister, and one granddaughter.
Survivors include one son, Rick Gardner (Theresa); one daughter, Jana McCants, both of Mountain Home; one sister, Eve Rhea of Wichita, Kansas; three grandchildren, Angela Dinges (Jamie), Shanon Gardner, and Cassidy McCants; four great-grandchildren, Kylee Dinges, Gage Chong, Phoenix Gardner, and Gunner Chong. She will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be Friday, July 26, from 5-7 pm, at Roller Funeral Home.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhome.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 25, 2019