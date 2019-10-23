Paul Duane Rehwoldt



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Paul Duane Rehwoldt, 87, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 18, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, following a brief illness. Graveside services for Paul will be held at a later date at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Paul is survived by his son, Kelly (Tammy) Rehwoldt of Marshall, Wisconsin; daughter, Dawn Booker of Aldie, Virginia; and two grandchildren, Holly and Adam Booker. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and wife. Paul was born September 21, 1932, in Hygiene, Colorado, the son of Paul and Lola Hawkins Rehwoldt. In his early years, Paul worked on the family farm. After graduating from Longmont High School in 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1951-1954, during which he served aboard the USS Corry, DDR817. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Paul had the opportunity to join Western Airlines, where he was employed for over 25 years. He married Elaine Burzynski on January 24, 1964, in Longmont, Colorado. Paul lived in Mountain Home since moving from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, in 1988, and was a long-time volunteer at Baxter Regional Hospital. He was an avid reader of Spy Fiction novels, loved seeing action movies at the movie theater, and was a life-long Minnesota Vikings fan. Paul moved to Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, in October 2018, to be closer to his son Kelly. They enjoyed watching sports, going to the casino to play the slot machines, and eating out together. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Baxter Regional Medical Center at www.baxterregional.org. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019