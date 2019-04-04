Paul Lloyd McCallister



Mountain Home - Visitation for Paul Lloyd McCallister of Mountain Home, Arkansas will be Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Summersville City Cemetery, Summersville, Missouri, with Reverend Richard Crawford officiating.



Paul passed away April 1, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 86. He was born December 19, 1932, in Summersville, Missouri, the son of Ralph and Goldia Faulk McCallister. He married Della Anderson on November 25, 1951, in Licking, Missouri and worked 35 years as Director of Post Maintenance at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri before retiring. Paul was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He lived in Mountain Home since moving from Houston, Missouri, in 2013. He loved fishing, woodworking, gardening, working in his yard and especially spending time with his family.



Paul is survived by his wife, Della Mae McCallister of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, Terry (Susan) McCallister of Key West, FL and Larry (Lynn) McCallister of Atlanta, GA; one daughter, Kathy (Randy) Gonten of Mountain Home, AR; one sister, Roena Barton of Summersville, MO; four grandchildren, Samantha (Matt) Stone of Willard, MO, Jennifer (Justen) Klemme of Springfield, MO, Philip (Jocelyn) Gonten of Mountain Home, AR and Shannon McCallister of Atlanta, GA; six great-grandchildren, Christian and Carson Stone, Aubrey and Weston Klemme and Kennedy and Lincoln Gonten and several nieces and nephews.



Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ralph N. McCallister, Jr.



Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, www.gideons.org or East Side Baptist Church, 718 E. 9th. St., Mountain Home, AR.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.