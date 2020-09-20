Paul Miller
Tucson - Paul Joe "P.J." Miller, 70 of Tucson, Arizona passed away Sept 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Raymond Paul Miller and Margaret Smith Miller and sister Lorain Kinsey.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years Peggy Miller of Tucson, AZ; son Paul Miller (Catherine) of Jonesboro, AR; grandchildren Briar, Fischer and Isabella Miller; nephews Michael Nearn & Dakota Biggerstaff; nieces Laura Kay Nearn and Britni Mansfield; and many friends.
P.J. grew up in Cotter, Arkansas. At the age of 12, he worked as a fishing guide and cook at Miller's Trout Dock. He graduated from Cotter High School. He then served in the Army in Vietnam where he was awarded a purple heart and the bronze star medal. Other commendations were: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Sharpshooter (M-16), Expert (M-14), Expert (M-60), and combat infantry badge. After returning from Vietnam he worked as a trainman and conductor for MOPAC and Union Pacific Railroad for 35 years in Cotter and Little Rock. He also owned "Our House" Antique Shop and Zodiac Hair Design in Mountain Home, AR. He then moved to Tucson, Arizona where he worked as a Realtor for Long Realty. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and he was an avid golfer. He loved spending time in Tunica, Mississippi and Las Vegas, NV.
A visitation will be held at Roller Funeral Home in Mountain Home, AR on Thursday September 24 from 6-7pm. Funeral services are on Friday September 25th at 10am followed by a burial service at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery is Gassville, AR. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
.