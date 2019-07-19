Paul Rogers



Jordan - Paul Herschel Rogers, 90, of Jordan passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 in Jordan. He was born May 24, 1929 in Holly Grove, Arkansas to the late Adolphus and Clara Ruth (Smith) Rogers. Paul loved hunting, fishing, cooking, dancing and watching and reading westerns. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, a member of the Lakeside Baptist Church in Jordan and a member of the Jordan Prune Beach Club. Paul was retired from Frito Lay. He is preceded in passing by his parents; a daughter, Cynthia Ann Rogers and two sisters, Delores Rogers and Velma Elaine Gardner.



Paul is survived by his wife, Wilma Rogers of Jordan; a daughter, Paula (Kevin) Davenport of Gassville; a grandson, Dakota Paul Hardcastle of Little Rock; a sister, Joan (Jerry) Gibson of St. Peters, Missouri and many more family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Conner Family Funeral Home chapel. A lunch will be served following the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mtn. Home, AR 72653.



The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.