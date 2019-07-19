Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Rogers


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Rogers Obituary
Paul Rogers

Jordan - Paul Herschel Rogers, 90, of Jordan passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 in Jordan. He was born May 24, 1929 in Holly Grove, Arkansas to the late Adolphus and Clara Ruth (Smith) Rogers. Paul loved hunting, fishing, cooking, dancing and watching and reading westerns. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, a member of the Lakeside Baptist Church in Jordan and a member of the Jordan Prune Beach Club. Paul was retired from Frito Lay. He is preceded in passing by his parents; a daughter, Cynthia Ann Rogers and two sisters, Delores Rogers and Velma Elaine Gardner.

Paul is survived by his wife, Wilma Rogers of Jordan; a daughter, Paula (Kevin) Davenport of Gassville; a grandson, Dakota Paul Hardcastle of Little Rock; a sister, Joan (Jerry) Gibson of St. Peters, Missouri and many more family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Conner Family Funeral Home chapel. A lunch will be served following the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mtn. Home, AR 72653.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now