Paul Stucker
Mountain Home - Paul Harvey Stucker, 65, of Mountain Home passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Paul was born January 14, 1954 to Harvey Andrew and Leona Evelyn (Stump) Stucker in Perry, Iowa. He worked in the oil fields of Alaska on The North Slope for 40 years before retiring to Mountain Home. Paul loved hunting, fishing and living in the great outdoors. He even took his sister Laura on a snipe hunt one late evening in a cemetery, the event never forgotten.
He is survived by his two daughters, Victoria Willard and Shannie Clifford of Gillette, Wyoming; his mother; a sister Laura Kibbe (Roy) of Mountain Home and a brother, Kevin Stucker of Higgins, TX.
He is preceded in death by his father; a brother, Samuel Stucker; two sisters, Paula Geddes and Celestia Stucker.
Arrangements are private.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 20, 2019