Mountain Home - Ms. Paula L. Ezell, age 74, of Mountain Home passed away Friday, March 22nd at her residence in Mountain Home, Arkansas with her girls an sister by her side. She was born on March 30, 1944 in Chicago, IL to Eugene and Katherine Klien Galbreth. She met and married Gerald Levine in Chicago, IL on March 31, 1962. To this union six daughters were born.



Ms. Paula L. Ezell is survived by five daughters: Theresa (Andy); Jackie (Steve); Annette (Paul); Georgian aka Ann (Morris); Pam. Grandchildren: Rebecca; Jessica (David); Chance, Savannah; Jeffrey (Amber); Shanna (Chris); Dustin (Ashleigh); DJ (Brittney); Shelby; Brandi (Todd); Kirstin (Ronell); Krista (Cody); Kristian, Konnor; one sister: Kathlene; four brothers: Chuck, Dennis, Eugene, Rickey; 45 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren. Her special friend and Aide, Linda Moore, and her loyal canine companion, Angel.



She was proceeded in death by parents, former spouse, Gerald Levine; daughter, Jennifer; special grandsons, Joshua Lane and Dakota Ellison; and great-grandson, Austin Combs.







She loved her family, crocheting, sewing, reading, playing bingo and watching movies.



Paula has now gone to the House of Glory to join her youngest daughter, Jenny, which we know is bringing her much comfort, peace and joy along with her grandsons who adored her.







Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 26th at Roller Funeral Home Chapel and the funeral service will be on Wednesday, March 27th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in loving memory of Joshua Lane to the Jackson Cemetery, c/o Century Bank of the Ozarks Post Office Box 68 Gainesville, MO 65655 or in loving memory of the Dakota Ellison Basketball Scholarship Fund at Bakersfield High School 1201 State Hwy. O Bakersfield, MO 65609. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary