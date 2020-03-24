Pauline Ila "Pat" Goecks



Mountain Home - Funeral Services for Pauline Ila "Pat" Goecks of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be held in Monroe, Wisconsin at a later date. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, in Monroe, Wisconsin. Pat passed away March 23, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 98. She was born January 8, 1922, in Albany, Wisconsin, the daughter of Truman and Ethel Root Kittleson. She married Herbert Goecks on January 10, 1942, and worked most of her life as a bookkeeper at Montgomery Ward, First National Bank, Lanz Hardware, and Swiss Colony in Monroe, Wisconsin, before retiring to Mesa, Arizona in 1985. Before retiring to Arizona, she belonged to a Bridge Club for over 40 years that started during WWII and remained close friends with the other members of the club throughout her lifetime. In 2005, she moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas, where she lived with her daughter, Judy. Pat also spent several months of each year with her daughter Susan in Red Hook, New York. She was a member of the Twin Lakes Baptist Church and attended Redeemer Lutheran Church. She enjoyed music and had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in the choir when she attended church in her years in Monroe, Wisconsin. Pat was a wonderful cook, a gifted seamstress, and loved her family, making them a priority in her life. Most of all, she loved the Lord Jesus and lived a godly example of faith to her family and friends. Pat is survived by her two daughters, Judith Ann (Gary) Shaffer of Mountain Home, AR, and Susan (Clint) Eastman of Middleboro, MA; six grandchildren, Lori Johnson, Brian (Michele) Shaffer, Ted (Holly) Shaffer, Heather (Michael) Campeau, Heidi (Jared) Maxwell, and Ruston (Jill) Eastman; 15 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Helen Coplien. Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Society or Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2020