Peggy Anne Mullin



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Peggy Anne Mullin, 66, passed away July 29, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, after a long and courageous battle against cancer. She was born August 2, 1952, in Hartford City, Indiana, the daughter of Paul Trice and JoAnne Nicholson Cobb. She is a 1970 graduate of Madison Grant High School in Fairmount, Indiana. She attended Purdue University for one year, and received her LPN Degree from the Marion Community Schools Vocational Program. She married Michael Mullin on May 31, 1975, in Swayzee, Indiana. Peggy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 313 in Fairmount, Indiana. She was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 3246 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She lived in Mountain Home since moving from Burlington, Wisconsin, in 1997. She enjoyed crocheting.



Peggy is survived by her husband, Michael Mullin of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, Anthony Gibson of Swayzee, IN, and Shane Mullin of Mountain Home, AR; ten grandchildren; her siblings, Edward (Carol) Trice of Fairmount, IN, June (Dr. Robert) Holt of Indianapolis, IN, Coy (Beth) Cobb, Jr. of Lawrenceburg, IN, Jack (Won Hui) Trice of Lafayette, IN, Cindy Cobb of Indianapolis, IN, and Jimm (Ernest Ward) Cobb of Chicago, IL; aunt, Carole Miller of Marion, IN; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Henry Cobb.



Peggy was known by her family to have one of the most loving hearts they would ever know. In memory of Peggy, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.



Funeral Services for Peggy will be private.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 2, 2019