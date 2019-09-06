|
Peggy Fore
Mountain Home - Peggy Ann Fore, 77, of Mountain Home, passed away Tuesday, September 3rd , 2019. She was born December 12, 1941 in Viddette, Arkansas to Buell and Lorene (Cotter) Shrable.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Donna Ann Kaczmar; one grandson, Steven Paul Kaczmar, Jr. (Ashley); one great granddaughter, Ruby Belle Kaczmar; one brother, Danny Shrable (Ellen); two brothers-in-law, Paul Fore and Howard Polk Fore (Reta); one sister-in-law, Linda Gay Hodges (Cran) and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Donald Lee Fore; son, David Wayne Fore; brother, Billy Shrable, sister, Linda Knight, and her father and mother, Buell and Lorene Shrable.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Peitz Cancer Support House or Reppell Diabetes Learning Center, 624 Hospital Dr., Mtn. Home, AR 72653.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 7th at 10:00a.m. at Roller Funeral Home with the funeral service starting at 11:00a.m. Interment will follow at Fore Cemetery in Bakersfield, MO. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 6, 2019