Peggy Louise Lambert



Midway, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Peggy Louise Lambert of Midway, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. David Johnson officiating.



Peggy passed away July 4, 2019, in Midway, Arkansas at the age of 69. She was born August 17, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Vida (Dienes) Dian. She married Richard Lambert on July 26, 1969, in Buffalo Grove, Illinois and was a homemaker. Peggy lived in Mountain Home for 20 years, moving from Lake in the Hills, Illinois. She was a member of the Christ Community Church and the Van Matre Senior Center. She enjoyed crafts, being a caretaker of young and old. The most important thing in her life was to live for each day and enjoy her family and friends.



Peggy is survived by her three daughters, Kimberly (Jacob Belken) Lambert of East Dubuque, IL, Kristie (Scott Schulten) Lambert of Midway, AR and Kerry (Dale Gentry) Lambert of Omaha, NE; her son, Richard (Paula Balsano) Lambert of Mountain Home, AR; two brothers, Michael and Edward Dian; two sisters, Ann Stephens and Teresa "Teri" (Aunt Tracy) Ingraham and ten grandchildren,Tyler Jordahl, Samantha and Austin Gentry, Skylar, Haley and Eric Schulten, Madison and Summer Belken and Deasten and Seth Eldridge.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, John Dian; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Genevieve (Mazurek) Lambert.



Memorials may be made to the Van Matre Senior Center, 1101 Spring Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 10 to July 12, 2019