Mountain Home - Peggy Janet McCracken, 1938 - 2020, born the middle child to Don and Clema Alley, Peggy Janet McCracken was a vibrant lady who loved projects, traveled, and to play cards with her family and friends. In 1938, she was born in her childhood home in Mt. Home, Arkansas. The concrete porch step of her birthplace was transformed into a bench in her garden during her adult life and became a treasured keepsake.Growing up in Mt. Home, she loved going to the lake with friends and fishing with her dad. She was the fastest tree climber around even doing flips and summersaults from tree limbs. Unheard of during that time, Peggy learned to fly a plane.Her first job was at the soda shop on the square and she graduated from the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville) with a Business Degree. She was a hard worker. In 1974, Peggy married William (Bill) McCracken of Jonesboro, AR. She knew he would be the man that she was going to marry when she met him for the first time as he walked into the office where she worked. During their 33 years together, they loved to travel. Their adventures began in the United States visiting national parks and the vast country. While they did visit the big cities of New York City, San Francisco and others, their favorite places were the national parks and small towns. The Denali National Park, Grand Canyon, Bryce and Zion National Park and Yellowstone National Park in all seasons were some of their favorite places. Michael loved walking on the beach with her in Sanibel Island picking up sea shells. One of her favorite adventures included riding snowmobiles through Yellowstone National Park with Bill, Marilyn and Sam. Seeing the leaves change along the north eastern coast did not quite compare to the Ozarks in the fall but came close. She did her first zip line with Donna at age 72 in Hawaii. Bill and Peg (as she was known to friends) traveled throughout the world. They traveled in rovers to see the polar bears in Canada, rode camels and elephants in Indian and took photographs in Africa. They visited all the countries in Europe, saw the Great Wall, Bhutan's Tiger Nest, the Onion Domes in Russia, and the Galapagos Islands just to name. After returning to Mt. Home in 2002, Bill and Peg continued to enjoy traveling and gardening. Both became master gardeners and were active in the Audubon Society. Peggy enjoyed having friends over for cards. She was an avid and competitive Hand & Foot, Euchre and bridge player. While playing dominoes and Michigan Rummy with Rachel and John Michael, many great memories were made and will always be treasured. As a child, John Michael looked forward to the green cupcakes she would make for them. Gran always had fun projects to do during Rachel and John Michael's summer visits. These included making hand print stepping stones, candles with ice cubes, shucking corn and shelling peas. There were always the ducks to be fed.Peggy loved singing in the choir at First United Methodist Church in Mt. Home. She learned how to weave, and her dishtowels were a treasured gift to her friends. When family visited, she would always have something in the freezer for meals and snacks. Tupperware bowls were plentiful for any leftovers.Some of our most cherished memories include sitting on her porch in all kinds of weather (sometimes wrapped in a blanket) having a cup of coffee or other libation. Her eyes twinkled with her smile. She was kind and loyal to her friends. She taught us how to live and to die with grace, courage, and love. Her sense of humor remained strong and she had a dry, quick wit. Peggy rejoins her husband Bill in heaven after 14 years of separation. She is survived by Donna Vaughan (Ric Griffin) of San Antonio, TX, Michael (Mary) Ekdahl of Little Rock, and Marilyn Hummelstein (Sam) of Jonesboro, AR. She was immensely proud of her two grandchildren, Rachel and John Michael Ekdahl. She has two sisters Pat Stubblefield (Jim) of San Antonio, TX and their children, Jamie and Kelly Stubblefield, and Jeannie Alley of Mt. Home, AR. We are thankful to Vicki and Home Instead caregivers (Evelyn and Shirley) for their kind care. Thank you to Dr. Michael Hodges and Jill for their years of committed and personal care. Hospice of the Ozarks staff, especially Jackie and Tracy, were a gift from the heavens.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 p.m. at Roller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Backpack Program at First United Methodist Church, 605 W. 6th Street, Mt. Home, AR 72653, Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mt. Home, AR 72653, or a charity of your choice
