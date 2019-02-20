|
|
Peter Elmer Merutka
Mountain Home - Peter Elmer Merutka, age 91, passed away on February 14, 2019. A Christian, he is now celebrating in heaven. Known for a good sense of humor, easy going attitude, and a love for family, he is survived by his children, Valerie Merutka Hill and Carl Hill, Mark and Darla Merutka, and Craig and Lisa Merutka; ten grandsons; three great-granddaughters, many nieces and nephews, and a lot of friends. A first generation American, he is preceded in death by his loving parents, six brothers, and a son. Born and raised in Chicago and a lifelong Cubs and Bears fan, he lived long enough to see the Cubs finally win a World Series. Since 1979, he lived in Arkansas. First in Mountain Home for many years and then in Fort Smith and finally, Bentonville. His family thanks the wonderful team at Circle of Life Hospice - Bentonville for their gentle care of him. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was, and is, greatly loved.
Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers. Online condolences to
www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 20, 2019