Phillip Kevin Kemp



Lakeview, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life Service for Phillip Kevin Kemp of Lakeview, Arkansas, will be held in the Spring of 2020 at Gaston's on the White River, Lakeview, Arkansas. Phillip passed away August 22, 2019, in Lakeview, Arkansas at the age of 67. He was born July 7, 1952, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the son of Mike and Colleen Goodwin Kemp. He married Deborah Miller on April 18, 1981, in Lake Tahoe, Nevada and was an Airline Captain for Continental and United Airlines. He held a pilot's license for over 50 years and upon his retirement, he flew the most sophisticated airliner in the world - Boeing 787 Dream Liner. He served the public by providing gracious and safe air travel. Phillip lived in Lakeview since moving from Houston, Texas, in 2017. He enjoyed flying his plane and spending time in his hanger. He loved to polish and restore his aircraft. He was an aviation hand crafted artist. Phillip had a sharp and witty mind; he was known for his sense of humor. Phillip is survived by his wife, Deborah Kemp of Lakeview, AR; sister, Bethany Schultz; Ian Hopkins who Phillip took under his wing; and many special friends who share the bond of aviation, Gerald Ahrens, Ralph Rina, Rob Keenan, Steve Castner, Ian Hawkins, Friends of Porter Airport, TX, Friends of Flippin Airport, AR, Friends of GoldenWest Airlines, Friends of Continental Airlines, Friends of United Airlines. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stan Kemp; nephew, Baby Lance; brother-in-law, Dr. Boyd Schultz and Deborah's parents, Billy and Mary Lou Miller. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 28, 2019