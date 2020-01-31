Phillip Louis Miller



Henderson, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Phillip Louis Miller of Henderson, Arkansas, will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Tony Peoples officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of service.



Phillip passed away January 30, 2020, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 84. He was born November 27, 1935, in Odessa,Texas, the son of Forest Douglas and Vanoy Dillard Miller. He married Saundra "Sonnie" Gocking on October 30, 1959, in Beaumont, Texas. Phillip was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He lived in Henderson since moving from Vidor, Texas in 1968. He owned and operated Howard's Boat Dock from 1968 - 1976. After selling the boat dock he owned Phil's Grocery and Gas in Henderson from 1976 - 1980 and then ended his career working for the EZ Mart Corporation as Zone and District Manager. He was a member and deacon of the Henderson Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, mechanics, watching the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR, being outdoors and his pets.



Phillip is survived by his son, Mark and wife Sandy Miller of Flippin, AR; daughter, Teri Lynn Sullins of Gassville, AR and sister, Forestienie Richardson of Forth Worth, TX.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Phillip Scott Miller and sister, Jerry Howard.



Burial will be in the Custer-Herron Cemetery, Henderson, Arkansas, with Marty Lally, Brian Lally, Kenneth Diemond, Steve Cochran, Tim Burr, Rollie Burr and Mark Miller as pallbearers.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020