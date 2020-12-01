Phillip RameyMountain Home -Phillip Ray Ramey age 78 passed away 11/26/20 at Baxter Memorial Hospital from complications due to the COVID virus.He was born August 19, 1942 in McGuffy OH to Alex Ray Ramey and Marie (Wright) Ramey. On August 24, 1963 he married Martha Louise Bores in Monroeville, OH. They raised their family in Ohio and Colorado. After they retired he and Martha moved to Mountain Home Arkansas.After high school graduation he served for 4 years in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era as a Radio Operator. During his working years he worked as a Specialty Glass Cutter at PPG in Ohio. He also was an insurance agent and sold cars in both Ohio and Colorado. He then went to work at Adolph Coors were he retired. Phillip had many life long friends. He was an avid reader, enjoyed doing lawn work, raising flowers and gardening. Some of his favorite past times were paying cards, dominos and bowling. He was an active member of the VFW and 40 & 8 Society.Mr. Ramey was preceded in life by both parents. His wife Martha (Bores) Ramey and sister Loretta (Ramey) Bond. He is survived by his two daughters Theresa (Ramey) Hackbarth (Duane) of Phelps WI, Sonya (Ramey) Powell (Gino) Wind Lake, WI. Four grandchildren Phillip Powell, Natasha Powell, Danielle Powell and Spencer Garner. And great grandchild Dylan Henchel. Five sisters, Helen Frisby( Ralph), Sharlene Biddinger, Cheryl Ramey and Penelope Ramey. One brother Randall Ramey (Debra). And many nieces and nephews.