Midway - Phillip Lee Rice "Phil" passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 peacefully at his home with all his family around after a long battle with cancer. He was a lifelong resident of the Cotter area.



Phil was born on Feb 10, 1946 in Berryville, AR to Leonard & Mildred (Martin) Rice. When Phil was three, the family moved to Cotter where he graduated high school in 1964.



Phil joined the U.S. Army shortly after high school. Upon completion of Basic Combat Training, he attended and completed the Basic Airborne Training course at Ft. Benning, Georgia. While there, he obtained his Parachutist Badge, Parachute Rigger Badge, & Rifle Sharpshooter Designations. After graduating from airborne training, Phil was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division ("Screaming Eagles"). Phil was deployed to Vietnam and sustained a gunshot wound from enemy fire during a combat mission for which he was awarded the Purple Heart. Following a lengthy recovery from his injury, he was honorably discharged from military service with a final rank of E-5 Sergeant.



Phil returned to Arkansas and enrolled at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Science.



After returning home from college, Phil married Carolyn Coons of Theodosia, MO on 12/22/1972. He then accepted a position managing the Arkansas Department of Corrections livestock & poultry division at the Cummins Unit near Grady, AR. He managed over 900 head of cattle while employed for the Department of Corrections.



Longing to return to his home town in the Ozark Mountains with his young family, Phil resigned his position with the Department of Corrections in 1978. The family moved back to Cotter and Phil began a career with the Union Pacific Railroad, from which he retired after nearly 20 years of service.



Subsequently to his railroad career, Phil also established & operated a beef cattle farm operation made up of registered Red Poll & Saler breeds in which he managed all facets of the business with the help of his family. The Rice Family was recognized as Baxter County's Farm Family of the Year in 1992.



Phil had a deep love & compassion for all animals but special to his heart were his boykin spaniel, Cubby & bassett-mix hound, Millie, along with his numerous feline companions throughout the years.



Phillip Lee Rice is survived by a daughter, Kelly Dicks (Bill) of Whiteville, AR; a son, Phillip Rice (Sommer) of Mtn. Home; three grandchildren, Cory Dicks, Chrissy Razer (Bradley) and Avery Rice, all of Mtn. Home & three great-grandchildren, Trenton, Kinsley & Carter Dicks.



Per his request, services will be private, with burial at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Cotter.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rocky Ridge Animal Rescue. P.O. Box 105 Midway, Arkansas 72651.



