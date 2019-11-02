|
Phyllis Westervelt
Mountain Home - Funeral Services for Phyllis Louise Westervelt of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be private. Phyllis passed away November 1, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 89. She was born February 22, 1930, in El Dorado, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph and Velma Whitlock McFarland. She married James Westervelt on July 3, 1947, in Leon, Kansas. Phyllis lived in Mountain Home for the past 20 years, since moving from El Dorado, Kansas. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, and sewing. Phyllis is survived by her husband, James Westervelt of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Jaimie (Mark) Green of Gordon, TX; two grandchildren, Ryan (Mary) Green and Meghan (James) Butts; and five great-grandchildren, Collin, Brady, and Will Green, and Kinsley and Coleston Butts. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, 2019