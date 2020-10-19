1/1
Preston Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Preston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Preston Dunn

Frankston - Preston L. Dunn Sr. of Elizabeth, AR, born January 17, 1937 to Hurshell and Ophelia "Teagie" (Perry) Dunn, entered eternal life October 17, 2020. He was 83 years old.

A graveside service is scheduled for Preston Dunn at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Wofford Cemetery in Frankston, TX. David Martin will officiate.

Preston was a member of Oak Valley Baptist Church in Elizabeth, AR. He was a beloved teacher and Principal for 32 years throughout the State of Texas until his retirement in 1995. From then on, he could be found tending to his land, cows, and chickens or enjoying sitting on his porch in Arkansas. Mr. Dunn enjoyed reading his Bible and was a thinker who wasn't afraid to express himself.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dwayne L. Dunn; sisters, Barbara Morrison (Butch) and Carolyn Horton; and niece, Ruth Ann Horton.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Bertha Dunn of Elizabeth, AR; son, Preston Dunn Jr. (Dorothy) of Blytheville, AR; daughter, Sabrina Waltemeyer (Jeff) of Elizabeth, AR. His siblings are sister, Betty McLeod (Jerry) of Augusta, TX and brother, Allie Dunn (Brenda) of Augusta, TX. He is also survived by 10 grand-children; Joe Huff, Kimberly Alloway (Nathan), Preston L. Dunn III, Angela Dunn, Leslie Dunn, Matthew Dunn, Crystal Stallings, Audrey Stallings, Brenda Mancia and Ray Medina. 10 great-grand-children, Aiden, Asher and Auston Alloway, Adrian Dunn, Zach, Hunter and Caleb Stallings, Callie, Wesley and Christian Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Wayne McLeod, Michael McLeod, Stephen McLeod, Lee Horton and William Morrison.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved