Preston Dunn



Frankston - Preston L. Dunn Sr. of Elizabeth, AR, born January 17, 1937 to Hurshell and Ophelia "Teagie" (Perry) Dunn, entered eternal life October 17, 2020. He was 83 years old.



A graveside service is scheduled for Preston Dunn at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Wofford Cemetery in Frankston, TX. David Martin will officiate.



Preston was a member of Oak Valley Baptist Church in Elizabeth, AR. He was a beloved teacher and Principal for 32 years throughout the State of Texas until his retirement in 1995. From then on, he could be found tending to his land, cows, and chickens or enjoying sitting on his porch in Arkansas. Mr. Dunn enjoyed reading his Bible and was a thinker who wasn't afraid to express himself.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dwayne L. Dunn; sisters, Barbara Morrison (Butch) and Carolyn Horton; and niece, Ruth Ann Horton.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Bertha Dunn of Elizabeth, AR; son, Preston Dunn Jr. (Dorothy) of Blytheville, AR; daughter, Sabrina Waltemeyer (Jeff) of Elizabeth, AR. His siblings are sister, Betty McLeod (Jerry) of Augusta, TX and brother, Allie Dunn (Brenda) of Augusta, TX. He is also survived by 10 grand-children; Joe Huff, Kimberly Alloway (Nathan), Preston L. Dunn III, Angela Dunn, Leslie Dunn, Matthew Dunn, Crystal Stallings, Audrey Stallings, Brenda Mancia and Ray Medina. 10 great-grand-children, Aiden, Asher and Auston Alloway, Adrian Dunn, Zach, Hunter and Caleb Stallings, Callie, Wesley and Christian Williams; and many nieces and nephews.



Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Wayne McLeod, Michael McLeod, Stephen McLeod, Lee Horton and William Morrison.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store