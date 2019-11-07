|
|
Priscilla Hope Linthicum
Midway, AR - Priscilla Hope Linthicum, 74, went home to be with her Lord on October 27, 2019. Born June 27, 1945 in Enid Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Theo Beasley, brother Melvin Linthicum, and niece Michelle Linthicum. She is survived by sister, Norma Baxter, niece Marie Smith, great nieces, Taylor and Mackenzie, and nephew Gage. Private services will be held at the Pontiac cemetery at a later date.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019