Services
Midwest Funeral and Cremation Services - Springfield
2026 W Woodland St.
Springfield, MO 65807
(417) 890-1475
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Linthicum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Hope Linthicum

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Priscilla Hope Linthicum Obituary
Priscilla Hope Linthicum

Midway, AR - Priscilla Hope Linthicum, 74, went home to be with her Lord on October 27, 2019. Born June 27, 1945 in Enid Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Theo Beasley, brother Melvin Linthicum, and niece Michelle Linthicum. She is survived by sister, Norma Baxter, niece Marie Smith, great nieces, Taylor and Mackenzie, and nephew Gage. Private services will be held at the Pontiac cemetery at a later date.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -