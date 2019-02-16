Ralph Xavier Klotz



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Ralph Xavier Klotz of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Mike Clark officiating.



Ralph passed away February 10, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 90. He was born May 19, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Ralph O. and Charlotte Miller Klotz. He was a Retired United States Navy Veteran, joining in 1948, to assist his mother in taking care of his seven younger brothers. He was a torpedo man in various submarines through out his tour of duty. He started diving wearing a brass helmet and lead boots up to the use of modern scuba gear. He once rescued pilots of a downed blimp. He retired in 1998 to work at an aquarium in the fish tanks and also taught swimming lessons. He married Ann Alexander on July 13, 1998 at the One-0-One Presbyterian Church. He was a long time member of the Mountain Home V.F.W. Post #3246. He loved to work on automobiles and build things in his shop.



Ralph is survived by his two daughters, Laura Klotz of Mountain Home, AR and Sherry Klotz of Mountain Home, AR; grandson, Thomas Ralph Klotz; wife, Ann Alexander Klotz of Mountain Home, AR and four brothers, Norman R. Klotz, Warren W. Klotz, Kyran F. Klotz, and Dwight A. Klotz.



He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Thelma Palmer Klotz; son, Ralph L. Klotz; and three brothers, Donald Klotz, Byron Klotz and Bruce Klotz.



A Graveside Service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #52 and United States Navy Honor Guards. The Patriot Guard will also attend.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.