|
|
Ramona Roe
Gassville - Ramona Roe was born May 27, 1942 in Gassville, AR. and died April 5 at Baptist Health & Rehab in Little Rock, AR.
She was a 1960 graduate of Yellville-Summit High School, where she was Salutatorian, made the top ten in the beauty pageant and won the state FBLA shorthand contest. She earned a B.A. in English and journalism from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 1964 and a Juris Doctorate from the UALR Law School in 1976. In law school , she wrote the top paper in five courses, served as associate editor of the law review and won numerous academic and writing awards. She worked for the Game & Fish Commission, taught English at North Arkansas Community College, practiced law in Rogers and Little Rock, served as Lowell City Attorney, clerked for the Chairman of the Workers' Compensation Commission, codified acts of Arkansas at the Code Revision Commission and retired from the Bureau of Legislative Research. She was an avid reader and wrote stories, articles and essays as a hobby. She was interested in politics and history, especially the French Revolution and the life of Marie Antoinette. She greatly admired the Jewish people and had studied their contributions to society throughout the ages. She also enjoyed traveling and had visited 43 states, D.C., and 25 foreign countries. She was a member and officer of Delta Theta Phi law fraternity and a member of Mensa, the high IQ society. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. C.E. Roe of Viola, and Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Finley of Norfork, her father, Roy Roe, and brother Roy Lin (Curly) Roe.
Survivors are her mother Wanda Roe of Pea Ridge, a niece Crystal Craig (Derek) and grandnephew, Conner Craig all of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and several cousins, mostly in the West Plains, Missouri area.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 Wednesday, April 8, at Viola Cemetery, Viola, AR. Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge. Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020