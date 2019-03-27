Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Temple Assembly of God
Cotter, AR
Cotter - Randy Dale Gumm, 59, of Cotter, Arkansas passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born August 9, 1959 in Redondo Beach, California to Roy Edwin and Darlene Annette (Whiteside) Gumm. Randy was an excellent surfer and surfed the waves throughout the Southern California coast.

Randy worked over 35 years for the Union Pacific and several other rail roads until he retired. He loved eating, especially Mexican food. With every meal, a dessert was required.

He is survived by his daughter, Mandy Darlene Gumm of Texas; a brother, Gerald Lee Gumm of Cotter; a sister, Dana Darlene Gumm of California; 3 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, March 29, 2019, at the Calvary Temple Assembly of God in Cotter, Arkansas with Kyle Carter officiating.

The online obituary and guest book are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2019
