Flippoin - Randy Douglas Risley, age 63 of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Tuesday November 24, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Randy was born March 31, 1957 in Jamestown, New York to the late Ronald and Donna (Furlow) Risley. He had been employed at Micro Plastics as a machine operator. He had lived in the area for the past 15 years. His hobbies included restoring trucks, and he enjoyed science and history.
Randy is survived by three sons: Randy Brown Jr., Donnie Brown, Matthew Brown all of Texas; two daughters: Renee Hammons, and Sheila Estes both of Kentucky; two brothers: Scott (Sherry) Risley of Louisiana, Todd (Debra) Risley of Flippin; two sisters: Penny (Ray) Miller of Louisiana, Kricket (Jimmie) Hite of Flippin, Arkansas; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Randy held by his family at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Randy's memory to Have a Heart Pet Shelter, PO Box 1030, Yellville, AR 72687
Arrangements are by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memories of Randy and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
