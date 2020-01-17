Services
Raymond James Widmer

Bull Shoals - A Celebration of Life for Raymond James Widmer of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, will be held at a later date.

Raymond passed away January 9, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 71. He was born April 6, 1948, in , Illinois, the son of James and Laverne Knies Widmer. He married Vera Nikic Fuenty on July 3, 1993, in Bolingbrook , IL. Ray earned his degree in Electrical Engineering and retired from Lucent Telephone Co in 1993. He lived in Bull Shoals since 1997 and was the owner/operator of Dogwood Lodge for 23 years. Ray enjoyed bowling, golf and watching NFL Football.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Vera Widmer of Bull Shoals, AR; daughter, Donna Widmer of IL; son, Andy (Angie) Widmer of MI; stepchildren, Billy Fuenty of MO, Veronica Rankin of SC and Eric Fuenty of NY; grandchildren, Jake Rankin, Crystal Rankin, Jessica Widmer, Cody Nold, Nathan Widmer, Willie Fuenty and Joey Fuenty, great-grandchildren, Anthony and D'cory; sisters, Debbie Asbury and Wendy (Johnny) Morgan both of TX; sister in law, Nada Nikic of Bull Shoals, AR and his faithful canine companion, Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jax Rankin and brother in law, Clement Machachek.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
