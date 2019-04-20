Services
Mountain Home - A Memorial Service for Raymond M. Hood, 86, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Keith Sharp officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and United States Air Force Honor Guards.

Raymond passed away April 18, 2019.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
