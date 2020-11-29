1/1
Raymond Patton
Raymond Patton

Mountain Home - Mr. Raymond Callan Patton, age 84, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on November 28, 2020. He was born to parents Coleman and Tennie (Nard) Patton on June 3, 1936 in Sherwood, Texas.

Ray was survived by two sons, JR (Debbie) Patton of Pima, AZ, Robert (Renee) of Gilbert, AZ; three daughters, Debbie Blount of Salesville, AR, Lori (Gary) Garcia of Safford, AZ, Cori (Murl) Easley of Thatcher, AZ; ten granddaughters, Jenni, Crissy, Misty, Nicole, Rayleen, Rebecca, Christina, Sarah, Amber, Emily; five grandsons, Billy, Robert, Joshua, Cody, Jade; many great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Effie Patton; parents; three brothers, Coleman Jr., Clay, Dale; and two sisters, Faye and Peggy.

A private memorial service will be held by the family on December 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
