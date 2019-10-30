Reba Morgeson



Mountain Home - Reba Louise Bennett Morgeson passed away peacefully at Care Manor in Mountain Home, Arkansas on October 29, 2019 at the age of 86. Louise was born in Duncan, Oklahoma on July 19, 1933.



Throughout her life, Louise was very successful in many areas, but she considered her greatest accomplishment being a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her seven children: John Jr. (Eve) Morgeson, Barbara (Jim) Robertson, Bob (Stacy) Morgeson, David Morgeson, Jerry (Kim) Morgeson, Gary (Glenda) Morgeson, and Larry (Donna) Morgeson. She is also survived and will be lovingly remembered b numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The family invites all of Louise's friends to join them in a simple service celebrating Louise's life that will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Henderson with a close family friend, Reverend Terry Sharpe and Pastor Billy Plunkett officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to St. Jude's Children Hospital.



Louise's family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses for their kindness and care.



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019