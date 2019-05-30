|
|
Retha Mae Teegarden
Mountain Home - Retha Mae Teegarden, age 82, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born on November 29, 1936 to Joe and Zelpha Lane in Calico Rock, Arkansas.
Retha worked at Baxter Lab for many years before she retired. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and square dancing when she was able.
She is survived by her daughters: Deborah (Don) Laxton and Tina (Richard) Olson; Grandchildren: Leanna (Jeff) Martin, Taira (Keith) Chism, James (Stephanie) Laxton, Erica (Seth) Sullins, Tim Laxton; great-grandchildren Kaitlyn Martin, Kadence Martin, Trey Chism, Maddex Chism, Keagin Sullins, Austin Sullins, Carter Laxton; one great-great-grandchild: Dillon Laxton. She is preceded in death by her husband Howard Teegarden; her parents; her sisters: Edna Greer, Cleota Johnson, Mamie Parnell, Velma Stacey, Kathy Dickerson; brothers J.T. Lane, Carl Dickerson, Michael Dickerson, and one step-grandson: Robbie Laxton.
A visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Roller Funeral Home in Mountain Home. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhome.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 30, 2019