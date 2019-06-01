Retired Colonel Robert A. Hobbs



Bull Shoals, Arkansas - Beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Robert A. Hobbs, 96, of Bull Shoals, Arkansas passed away surrounded by family at home in Bull Shoals, Arkansas on May 25, 2019. A Memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM, Saturday June 8, 2019, at the Presbyterian Church of Bull Shoals with the Reverend Cindy Saul officiating.



Bob was born January 19, 1923 in Warren, Arkansas to Sam Houston and Irma Blankinship Hobbs. He married his wife, Betty of almost 66 years June 12, 1946. After a 32 year career in the U.S. Air Force, Bob and Betty moved to Yocham Bend, Arkansas in 1973. While living there, Bob raised cattle, planted black walnut trees, and often floated the Buffalo River. Bob and Betty moved to Bull Shoals, Arkansas in 1989. They were active members of the Presbyterian Church of Bull Shoals. Bob was a dedicated member of Bull Shoals-Lakeview Rotary Club. He was a decorated World War II veteran, who retired as a U.S. Air Force Colonel. Bob was devoted to his country, and his family and friends. He will always be remembered as the true and faithful patriarch of his family.



Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.



Bob is survived by brother, Bill Hobbs of Louisville, CO; two daughters, Mary Gyarfas of Bedford, TX and Kathryn Theberge (Skip) of Germantown, MD; two sons, Robert Hobbs Jr. (Julie) of Colorado Springs, CO and Houston Hobbs of Springfield, MO; eight grandchildren, Heather, Caroline, Christina (Laszlo), Blake, Billy, Casey (Jackie), Mike (Kim) and Carrie; eight great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Connor, Luna, Colin, Addyson, Cayla, Maia and Emily.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents; sister, Sara Sinnard and brothers, Sam Hobbs and Fred Hobbs.



Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Bull Shoals.



Arrangements are by Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services-Bull Shoals. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from June 1 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary