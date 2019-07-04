Rhoda Doerr



Norfork - Rhoda J. Doerr, age 80, of Norfork Arkansas, passed away July 1, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born in Juneau, Alaska on August 5, 1938 and lived in Elfin Cove, Alaska until she moved to Seattle, Washington where she graduated from Queen Anne High School. She later relocated to Wisconsin.







Rhoda was an elementary school teacher for almost 25 years. She taught 1st and 3rd graders in both Dousman and Wales, Wisconsin. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education from University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and her Master of Science in Educational Psychology from University of Wisconsin-Madison.







Rhoda was a very accomplished and recognized artist for the majority of her life. Over the past 20 years, her work was displayed in numerous galleries across the northern Arkansas area. She was a member of the Mountain Home Art Guild, the Area Art Club and she was a board member and regular contributing artist at The Calico Rock Museum. Also, Rhoda was a member of the White River Artists, a group of plein air painters. She won a prestigious award for her work as a member of the group.







Rhoda was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas where she served on the Council of Catholic Women.







She is survived by her loving husband, William Doerr, her daughter Robin from Denver CO and her son David, his wife Renia and their daughter Milena, of Bonn, Germany. She is also survived by her cousin Elise and Elise's husband John Nalisnick of Violet Hill, Arkansas.



Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church with Reverend Norbert Rappold officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home.