Richard A. Kinkade



Mountain Home, Arkansas - DOB: 6/17/1940. Born in Guthrie, OK



Richard (Butch, Red) A. Kinkade beloved husband and father died on May 26, 2019 at Baxter Medical Hospital in Mountain Home, AR.



Richard married the love of his life, Donie K. Thurber, on September 25, 1981. They were always together, side by side, until he took his last breath.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvie and Hazel Kinkade, his daughter Lori Kinkade and his son Gordon (Corky) Groshong. He is survived by his brother Jessie O. Kinkade and Charlotte Kinkade. In addition, he is survived by his loving children Debra Bailey, Johnny Kinkade, Patti Werner, Gloria Burnette, Lynette Burns, Toni Kuntz and Sherilynn Thurber. He had many wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also left behind many other loving family and friends.



Richard was very proud to have served with honor in the US Navy on the USS Oriskany Aircraft Carrier. He had worked most of his life in the wood products industry in Oregon. In 1998 he retired and moved to Colorado. In 2006 he moved to Pocahontas, AR where he helped to take care of his in-laws until they passed away in 2008.



Richard was one of a kind, he had a good heart and would help anyone in need. He was quiet, witty, funny, and loving.



Richard was a member of the Birdell Church of Christ on Hwy 62W Pocahontas, AR 72455. This is where we will be honoring his life well lived on his birthday, June 17. 2019, at 3:00pm; he would of been 79 years old.



