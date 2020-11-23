1/1
Richard "Dick" Alfred
1942 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Alfred

Bull Shoals - Richard "Dick" Dale Alfred, 78, of Bull Shoals, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on June 14, 1942 in Alliance, Ohio. He was the son of the late Dale and Wanda Alfred. Dick was an Air Force Vietnam era Veteran and while in the Air Force he earned his private pilot license and later his Commercial Pilot license. He flew as a crop duster and served as a private pilot instructor. As a Commercial Pilot, he flew for Bankers Life Insurance. Dick also worked in sales and management for Lin-Weld, a Welding Supply Company, until his retirement. After retirement, Dick enjoyed many hobbies including woodworking, hunting, and fishing.

Dick is survived by his wife Sue Caple Alfred, his former spouse and mother of his son, Karen Alfred and Son Robert and Kimberly Alfred and Grandchildren, Cole and Taylor Alfred. Brother Jerry Alfred and Sisters Carol Estock and Sue Prosser. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Wanda Alfred, brother Ken Alfred and former wife Marcy Hasenkamp Alfred.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to: Easterday Recreation Center - (That serves Special Olympics Team - Shooting Stars), 6130 Adams Street, Lincoln NE, 68507. Contact: Kerry Zingg, kzingg@lincoln.ne.gov, 402-441-7901. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
