Mountain Home - Mr. Richard Aumann, 77, of Mountain Home, died Monday. He was born November 1, 1942. Visitation will be held at 9-10 am, December 9, 2019 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Mountain Home. A memorial service will follow with Pastor John Easterling officiating. Inurnment will be private. The family ask in lieu of flowers please donate to the Redeemer Food Pantry, St. Jude's Children Hospital, or the Humane Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
