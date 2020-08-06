1/1
Richard Carey
Mountain Home - Richard Arthur Carey of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away August 5, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 84. He was born October 1, 1935, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the son of Albert and Kathleen Lumley Carey. He retired as a process engineer for Damler Chrysler, after for 30 years. Richard lived in Mountain Home since moving from Kenosha, Wisconsin in 1989. He was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineering, Moose Lodge #1953, Elks Lodge #1714 BPOE, and was a Master Mason. He enjoyed fishing, writing poetry, and hiking. Richard is survived by his life partner, Leila Lewis of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, Steve Carey of Scottsdale, AZ, and Russell Carey of Mesa, AZ; two daughters, Ruth Edgar of Lakewood, WA and Indre Jean Young of Manitowoc, WI; sister, Kathleen M. Meyer of Kenosha, WI; nine grandchildren, David Howlett, Sydney Carey, Danielle Carey, Shaynee Young, Carson Herron, Kyzer Carey, Karsten Carey, Arabella Carey, and Faith Edgar; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Audrey, and Aleyah. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Carey; brother, Harold; and two sisters, Alice and Dorothy. A Memorial Service for Richard will be 5:00 pm, Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Moose Lodge #1953. Burial will be in the Sunset Ridge Cemetery, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to the Moose Haven. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
