Richard Carmen Morris
1933 - 2020
Richard Carmen Morris

Mountain Home, Arkansas - Richard Carmen Morris of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 4, 2020, in Mountain Home at the age of 87. He was born October 5, 1933, in Kaw City, Oklahoma, the son of Richard and Clara Rooker Morris, Sr. He married Shelby Fry on February 16, 1954, in Rockford, Illinois. He worked as a Machinist and retired from Masoneilan in Houston, Texas. Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Richard lived in Mountain Home since moving from Baytown, Texas in 1996. He was a member of the College & North Church of Christ and enjoyed hunting, fishing, socializing and playing his music. Richard is survived by his wife, Shelby Morris of Mountain Home, AR; three sons, Keith (Esther) Morris of Lonoke, AR, Bruce Morris of Mountain Home, AR and Timothy (Regina) Morris of Tampa, FL; daughter, Deborah Crocket of Clifton, TX; brother, Jasper Dale (Janet) Morris of Raleigh-Durham, NC; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and special niece, Cathy Cambell of Mountain Home, AR. He was preceded in death by his parents and five sisters. A Funeral Service for Richard will be 2:00 pm, Monday, November 9, 2020, at the College & North Church of Christ, with Brother Ken Burton officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at the church. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Keith Morris, Bruce Morris, Timothy Morris, Jared Morris and B.J. Fowler as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Paragould Children's Home, 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.








Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
College & North Church of Christ
NOV
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
College & North Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
